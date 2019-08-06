CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 29,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,080,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,495 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.