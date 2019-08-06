Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $61.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. ValuEngine cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 214,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 1,151.68% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 42.9% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 684,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 205,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.