Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,913. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

