Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

CDEV traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 764,828 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 267.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 551,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 401,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 33.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 290,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDEV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.