Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY remained flat at $$8.95 during trading on Tuesday. 8,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,510. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $263.49 million, a PE ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

