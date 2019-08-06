Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Cequence Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cequence Energy Ltd will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

