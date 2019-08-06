CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given a $57.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) has been assigned a $57.00 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rowe reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.79.

CF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,946. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 535,111 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 588,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 453,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $14,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

