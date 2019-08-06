CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

NYSE:CF opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after acquiring an additional 865,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,077,000 after acquiring an additional 438,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 766,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 233,696 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

