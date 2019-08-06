Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

CRL traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 380,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after acquiring an additional 317,001 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,460,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 471,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

