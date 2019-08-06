Chemical Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 108.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.