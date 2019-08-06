Chemical Bank Has $51.02 Million Stock Position in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC)

Chemical Bank cut its stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,241,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Chemical Financial makes up 5.8% of Chemical Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $51,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Chemical Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemical Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of CHFC opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Chemical Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.83 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis L. Klaeser acquired 10,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $392,204.70. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 59,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,723.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Provost acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $395,819.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,119.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,609. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

