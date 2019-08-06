Chemical Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chemical Bank cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,145 shares of company stock worth $31,406,110. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

