Chemical Bank Purchases 740 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Chemical Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $245.06 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

