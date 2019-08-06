Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.67. 3,141,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,011. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $164,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $133,556,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $88,758,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

