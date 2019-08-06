China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading Down 6.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.27, 723,509 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 586,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

