ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Posts Earnings Results

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IMOS traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52. ChipMOS Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $647.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.591 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from ChipMOS Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 5,803.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

