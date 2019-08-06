Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $495,097.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.10. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $674.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 89.31%. Cimpress’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

