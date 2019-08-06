Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Releases Earnings Results

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 23,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $318.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciner Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Ciner Resources news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 5,185 shares of Ciner Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,226.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,299.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,685 shares of company stock worth $128,501.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

