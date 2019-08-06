City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $421.85

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.85 and traded as high as $412.00. City of London Investment Group shares last traded at $409.00, with a volume of 18,497 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

