Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.78

Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.78 and last traded at C$51.78, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.98. The firm has a market cap of $783.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.58.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.27%.

Clairvest Group Company Profile (TSE:CVG)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

