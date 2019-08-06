Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $292,630.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,711.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,824 shares of company stock worth $4,110,806. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 148.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $868.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

