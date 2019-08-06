ClearPoll Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. ClearPoll has a market cap of $457,855.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

