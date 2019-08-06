Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,009 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,474,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,083,000 after purchasing an additional 391,542 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after purchasing an additional 104,295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 2,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,999. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35.

