Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $114.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

