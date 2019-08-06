Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

