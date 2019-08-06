Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 276,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,413,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 517.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146,921 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,523. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $122.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

