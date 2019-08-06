Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $182.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,320,026. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.