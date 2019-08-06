Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. 1,362,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 903.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

