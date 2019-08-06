Cloud Nine Education Group (CNSX:CNI) Shares Up 16%

Shares of Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd (CNSX:CNI) shot up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 4,500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

Cloud Nine Education Group Company Profile (CNSX:CNI)

Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd. focuses on the licensing and sale of its proprietary digitally based English as a second language (ESL) curriculum in Canada and internationally. The company offers Cloud Nine ESL Program for technical schools, universities, high schools, and ESL providers; and a practical International English Language Testing System (IELTS) Test Preparation program that helps teachers to prepare students to write the IELTS exam.

