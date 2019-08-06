Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of KOF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,284. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

