Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.98

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 11559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $49,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cohu by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

