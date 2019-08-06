Colu Local Network (CLN) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Colu Local Network has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $478.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colu Local Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,212,873 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork.

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

