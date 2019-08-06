Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Communications Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Communications Systems (JCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.