Comparing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) & UMB Financial (OTCMKTS:UMBF)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BNCCORP does not pay a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $53.49 million 1.83 $6.84 million N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.13 billion 2.74 $195.51 million $4.03 15.73

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $71.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BNCCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 11.52% 8.15% 0.65% UMB Financial 16.17% 8.68% 0.87%

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UMB Financial beats BNCCORP on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

