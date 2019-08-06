Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Up 9.3% on Earnings Beat

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares shot up 9.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.29, 197,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 181,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,496,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,627,000 after buying an additional 267,086 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,631,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 744,447 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 78,278 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 311,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $163.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

