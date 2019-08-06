ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 103.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.