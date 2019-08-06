Conning Inc. Has $44.21 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,069 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Conning Inc. owned 0.24% of Best Buy worth $44,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,905 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $127,879,000 after purchasing an additional 171,050 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $71.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $199,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,705,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,994,710 shares of company stock worth $140,841,959 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.