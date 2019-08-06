Conning Inc. Purchases 145,272 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,879 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after purchasing an additional 958,137 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,492,000 after purchasing an additional 886,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after purchasing an additional 671,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 565,583 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.