Conning Inc. Purchases 529 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 244.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 144.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $25,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,459,607.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,376,556.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 777,542 shares of company stock worth $15,212,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

