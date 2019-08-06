Conning Inc. Sells 13,158 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

