Conning Inc. Sells 19,918 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,918 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $358.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $373.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.