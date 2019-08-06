Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

