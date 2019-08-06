Consolidated Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $94.94. 4,104,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.20. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

