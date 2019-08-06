Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Reaches $0.0002

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, CoinBene, CoinEx and ABCC. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $524,101.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Token Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, ABCC, DDEX, HADAX, CoinEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

