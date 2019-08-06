Contrasting Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Newcardio (NASDAQ:NWCI)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and Newcardio (OTCMKTS:NWCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Masimo and Newcardio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $858.29 million 9.06 $193.54 million $3.03 48.14 Newcardio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Newcardio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newcardio has a beta of 6.33, suggesting that its stock price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Masimo and Newcardio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80 Newcardio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $160.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Masimo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than Newcardio.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Newcardio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 22.15% 17.82% 15.01% Newcardio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Masimo beats Newcardio on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software that monitors Masimo Root and Radical-7. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Newcardio

NewCardio, Inc., a cardiac diagnostic and services company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of proprietary software platform technology solutions for the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of cardiovascular disease (CVD), as well as the cardiac safety assessment of drugs under development. The company's technology platform provides real-time and 3-D analysis of the heart's electrical activity as detected at the body surface by standard 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes. Its developing products include QTinno, an automated cardiac safety solution that replaces the manual and/or semi-automated methodologies with algorithms that automatically measure, analyze, and report on the ECGs collected; and CardioBip, a mobile ECG transtelephonic system comprising a mobile ECG recording and transmitting device, and a Web enabled software which receives, processes, and analyzes the data. The company is also developing my3KG, a software application to provide a method to assess cardiac electrical activity in time and space. NewCardio, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Branchburg, New Jersey.

