Contrasting SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Civista Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIVB)

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH $33.83 million 3.77 $11.38 million N/A N/A Civista Bancshares $91.81 million 3.51 $14.14 million $1.85 11.16

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH.

Dividends

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 34.32% N/A N/A Civista Bancshares 20.31% 10.73% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANTA CRUZ CNTY/SH SH Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as online services comprising bill payment and cash management. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It operates branch banking offices in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, and Dayton communities of Ohio; and Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles, as well as loan production offices in Mayfield Heights, and Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

