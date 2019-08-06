Contrasting SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Customer Relations Centers and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 1.24 $16.09 million N/A N/A SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.07 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group -0.46% 6.13% 2.18%

Volatility and Risk

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPAR Group beats China Customer Relations Centers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

