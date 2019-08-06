Cormark Trims Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Target Price to C$2.25

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.45% from the company’s current price.

HNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. GMP Securities lowered Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.15.

Shares of HNL stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.24. 576,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.76 million and a PE ratio of -35.43. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.78.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

