CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 4,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,266. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

