CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $4.22. CPPGroup shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CPPGroup from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $39.70 million and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.12.

In other news, insider Jason Walsh bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

About CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

